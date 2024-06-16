Methuen

Eight people injured in a shooting incident in Methuen

Authorities say two of the victims are in critical condition.

Eight people were injured in a shooting incident in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Authorities say two of the victims are in critical condition.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara are expected to provide more details during a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

