Eight people injured in a shooting incident in Methuen

Eight people were injured in a shooting incident in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Authorities say two of the victims are in critical condition.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara are expected to provide more details during a press conference at 10:30 a.m.