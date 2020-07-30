Eight People, One Dog Displaced in Brighton Fire

Eight people and a dog are displaced after a heavy fire broke out in a three-story home in Brighton, according to Boston Fire officials.

Companies making up at 10 Waverly St Brighton. 8 people & 1 dog displaced. No injuries reported . Damages est around $150,000. District 11 Chief Verbitzki addressed the media. pic.twitter.com/MtxlVS8GNm — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2020

There were no injuries from the two-alarm fire at 12 Waverly St., which broke out just after 2 a.m., according to Boston Fire District 11 Chief Igor Verbitzki. Most of the damage was at the back of the building, which is estimated to be worth about $150,000.

Conditions were hard for firefighters, Verbitzki said, because surrounding fences limited their access to the building.

No further information was immediately available.