Elderly Man Brutally Assaulted on Christmas Eve in Roxbury

An elderly man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone broke into a Roxbury apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

Police could hear screaming inside of an apartment where a break-in was reported near Pompeii Street in Roxbury just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They initially couldn't get in the building as their only access point was barred with a steel door.

While officers were on scene, they were notified via BPD Operations that the 911 caller was inside of the basement and would be able to let the officers into the residence.

Officers made their way into the building through the basement and onto the first floor where they opened the door and found an adult male victim lying unconscious on the floor with blood covering the interior of the apartment.

Officers immediately called Boston EMS to the scene where they transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relative to the investigation is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members who want to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

No further information was immediately available.