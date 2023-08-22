Elderly man found dead in NH lake

A 76-year-old New Hampshire man is believed to have drowned in a lake near his home on Monday morning, according to state police.

State police said they received a call at 11:22 a.m. Monday for a report of a possible drowning on Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough.

The male victim, identified by police as Alan Morrison, of Hollis, was found in the water along the shoreline of his residence by neighbors, who called 911.

State police, Hollis police and the Hillsborough police and fire departments all responded to the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation into Morrison's death is ongoing, according to state police, and an autopsy is expected to be conducted on Tuesday.