Elderly man hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Georgetown

No update on his condition was immediately available

By Marc Fortier

A 74-year-old man was injured when the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Georgetown police and fire said they responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Route 133 around 9:40 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, first responders removed the driver from the vehicle and began life-saving measures before taking him by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police have not released the man's name, and no update on his condition was immediately available.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was headed west on Route 133 when it left the road and collided with the tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Georgetown and state police.

