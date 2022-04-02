Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Home Struck by Gunfire, Elderly Man Injured

The victim, a 79-year-old male, was immediately transported into the hospital

By Avantika Panda

Getty Images

An elderly man was injured in a shooting in Chester, New Hampshire, late Friday night, officials said.

Chester police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Old Chester Turnpike in Chester, New Hampshire, around 11:01 p.m. When they arrived, they determined that a home had been struck by gunfire, resulting in a 79-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Chester police called in state police troopers to take over the investigation. They remained on scene throughout the night developing leads.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At this time, state police said no suspects are in custody, but the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Investigators are asking local residents to monitor their home surveillance footage for any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.

Local

Harmony Montgomery 2 hours ago

Volunteers Begin New Search for Harmony Montgomery in NH

New Hampshire 19 hours ago

1-On-1 With GOP NH Candidate Matt Mowers

This article tagged under:

New HampshireshootingChester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us