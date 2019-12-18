Elderly Man Killed Wife, Then Himself in NH Home, Autopsies Find

The deaths of an elderly couple at a New Hampshire home have been ruled a murder-suicide shooting, according to the state attorney general's office.

Autopsies were completed Wednesday on 85-year-old Clarence Sleeper and 84-year-old Gertrude Sleeper, who were found dead Tuesday at their Littleton home during a welfare check.

Gertrude Sleeper's death was a single gunshot wound to the head, found to be a homicide, authorities said. Clarence Sleeper also died of single a gunshot wound to the head in what was found to be a suicide, according to the chief medical examiner.

The circumstances surrounding the couple's death remain under investigation, the attorney general's office said.