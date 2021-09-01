Elderly Taunton Man Charged With Murdering His Wife

An 86-year-old Taunton man is being charged with murder in his wife's killing, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Edmund Silveira was initially charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm while authorities investigated the fatal shooting of his wife, 71-year-old Dianne Silveira, on Sunday night. After the shooting, Silveira fled into the couple's Bay Street home and refused to come out, prompting a standoff with police.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called on scene and a robot was sent into the home just before 1 a.m., which helped authorities determine Silveira was unconscious in the kitchen. He was then rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for several wounds to his wrist and neck, which the DA's office said appeared to be self-inflicted with a knife.

His wife, who was found shot in the driveway and rushed to Morton Hospital, was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m. Sunday.

Late Tuesday afternoon, state police detectives who are investigating the homicide filed a criminal complaint in Taunton District Court to upgrade the charge against Silveira to murder, which has since been issued.

Silveira won't be arraigned until he is medically cleared. He remains hospitalized at this time.