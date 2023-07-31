Local

Elderly woman rescued from fire overnight in Dorchester

The fire department continues to investigate what sparked the flames

By Oscar Margain

A woman was pulled from a burning building overnight in Dorchester, during a fire that left three people hurt and nearly 20 people displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Fire officials said that the flames started on the second floor of a six-family home on Whitman Street in Dorchester, where an elderly woman was trapped.

The fire department arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, saying that the fire had spread to the third floor, where they were able to contain it.

Two people living in the building and one firefighter were taken to the hospital — including a child and an elderly woman who was carried on a stretcher. They are all expected to recover from their injuries, according to Boston EMS.

"Heavy smoke condition on the second and third floor," Brian Alkins with Boston fire said. "The guys did a great job containing the fire from traveling across from the right side of the building to the left side and keeping it going through the roof on the third floor."

A total of 17 people have been displaced due to Monday morning's fire. Damages to the building are estimated to be about $200,000. The fire department continues to investigate what sparked the flames.

