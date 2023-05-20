Local

Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Reading Pedestrian Crash

The 19-year-old driver who allegedly struck the woman is cooperating with police.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after she was struck by an SUV in Reading, Massachusetts.

Reading police say they responded to the serious pedestrian crash on Haverhill Street around 2 p.m. and found the victim had been struck by a Nissan Rogue.

The woman was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries, police said.

The 19-year-old driver who allegedly struck the woman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police added.

Haverhill Street will remain closed from Timberneck Drive to Wakefield Street to accommodate investigators on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

