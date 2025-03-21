Maine

Elderly wrong-way driver dies in crash with truck on Maine highway

The crash closed I-295 for several hours Friday morning

By Asher Klein

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

An elderly man driving the wrong way on two Maine highways died when his car crashed into a truck on Friday morning, police said.

The car was spotted about 6 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough and onto Interstate 295, where it passed through tolls in South Portland, according to Maine State Police. The crash took place near exit 4, where when the car, headed north, hit a tractor-trailer headed south.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The car's driver, identified as Portland resident George Vandenburgh, 86, died at the scene, police said, while the truck's driver was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed I-295 in both directions for several hours.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators didn't immediately if they knew why Vandenburgh was driving the wrong way. The crash remained under investigation late Friday morning.

More Maine news

Maine 22 hours ago

Man, baby killed in Maine crash, child's mother in critical condition

Trump Administration Mar 19

Fishermen aim for sustainability but face setbacks from DOGE cuts

Trump Administration Mar 19

Feds order Maine to ban trans athletes from women's sports or risk funds, prosecution

This article tagged under:

MaineTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us