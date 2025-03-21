Elderly wrong-way driver dies in crash with truck on Maine highway

An elderly man driving the wrong way on two Maine highways died when his car crashed into a truck on Friday morning, police said.

The car was spotted about 6 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough and onto Interstate 295, where it passed through tolls in South Portland, according to Maine State Police. The crash took place near exit 4, where when the car, headed north, hit a tractor-trailer headed south.

The car's driver, identified as Portland resident George Vandenburgh, 86, died at the scene, police said, while the truck's driver was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed I-295 in both directions for several hours.

Investigators didn't immediately if they knew why Vandenburgh was driving the wrong way. The crash remained under investigation late Friday morning.