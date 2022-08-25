Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Electric Worker Suffers Fatal Injury at NH Wastewater Plant

The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene's wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said.

The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and fire department crews arrived.

The plant is physically located in Swanzey, New Hampshire, so the town has jurisdiction, officials said. The town and OSHA have begun investigations into what happened.

A message seeking comment was left with the electric company.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The plant remains operational at this time with no expected impact on public services," the city of Keene said in a news release, adding that some projects have been put on hold, such as the generator replacement project.

The specifics of the victim's injury were not immediately released.

More New Hampshire news

dog rescue 23 hours ago

Sit. Stay. Fido? Puppy Stuck in Recliner Has to Be Rescued By Police

Tuftonboro Aug 24

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireoshaKEENEhamblet electric
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us