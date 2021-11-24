Police Searching for 2 Possibly Armed Suspects in Sherborn

Police in Sherborn, Massachusetts, say they are searching for two suspects who may be armed on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are wanted in connection with a attempted carjacking, police said. A heavy police presence is on scene and Massachusetts State Police are providing air support for the search.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Due to the ongoing police search, an elementary school in Sherborn has canceled classes on Wednesday.

Middle and high school students from Sherborn have also been told to stay home, the superintendent's office said. Students from Dover who attend the middle/high school are at school but have a scheduled half day.

The search is centered around the North Main Street area.

Route 27 north and southbound are currently closed in the area of Eliot and Butler streets due to the ongoing police activity, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

In #Sherborn, Rt 27 NB & SB closed in area of Eliot St & Butler St due to police activity. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 24, 2021

No further information was immediately available.