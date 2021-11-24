Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Sherborn

Police Searching for 2 Possibly Armed Suspects in Sherborn

The search is centered around the area of Main Street

By Marc Fortier

Police in Sherborn, Massachusetts, say they are searching for two suspects who may be armed on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are wanted in connection with a attempted carjacking, police said. A heavy police presence is on scene and Massachusetts State Police are providing air support for the search.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Due to the ongoing police search, an elementary school in Sherborn has canceled classes on Wednesday.

Middle and high school students from Sherborn have also been told to stay home, the superintendent's office said. Students from Dover who attend the middle/high school are at school but have a scheduled half day.

The search is centered around the North Main Street area.

Route 27 north and southbound are currently closed in the area of Eliot and Butler streets due to the ongoing police activity, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

health care 19 hours ago

Mass. Moves to Preserve Hospital Capacity Amid Strains on Health Care System

vaccine 14 hours ago

COVID Vaccination Rates Among Young People Lag Behind in Some Mass. Communities

This article tagged under:

SherbornMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us