An elementary school in Belmont, Massachusetts, has been temporarily evacuated after an odor of natural gas was detected in one of the stairwells.

Belmont police said students and staff were evacuated from the Butler Elementary School on White Street around 8:40 p.m. They are now being relocated to St. Luke's church on Lexington Street for shelter from the rainy weather.

The gas company is reportedly on its way to the scene.

Brief traffic detours should be expected in the area, police said.

