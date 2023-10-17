Elsie's Table to open in the former Big D's Neponset Cafe space in Canton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a longtime suburban watering hole that was known in part for its bar pizza was closing, and now we have learned what will be taking over the space.

According to a source, Elsie's Table is planning to open in Canton, moving into the former Big D's Neponset Cafe space on Washington Street. The website for the upcoming restaurant mentions that it will offer "a diverse selection of globally and locally inspired dishes" with its menu including such options as French onion soup, flatbreads and bruschetta, lamb chops, arancini, Asian chicken lettuce wraps, Chilean sea bass, pumpkin ravioli, squash risotto, and apple strudel. No opening date has been given as of yet for Elsie's Table, with the website saying that it hopes to debut sometime this fall.

Big D's Neponset Cafe closed down in February after being in operation since 1949.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the upcoming Elsie's Table is 497 Washington Street, Canton, MA, 02021.

[Earlier Article]

Big D's Neponset Cafe in Canton Is Closing

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



