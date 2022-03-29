Elton John's Farewell Tour Now Includes 2 Shows at Gillette Stadium

Elton John's North American farewell tour will now include two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The remaining North American dates on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour were announced Tuesday. The 75-year-old singer had already been scheduled to play Gillette on Thursday, July 28, but an additional show has now been added on Wednesday, July 27.

The tour, rescheduled from 2020, kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

The singer had to postpone two shows in Dallas earlier this year after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The show takes the audience on a journey through Elton John's 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos set to the tune of some of Elton's most beloved songs.