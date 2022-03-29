Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Elton John

Elton John's Farewell Tour Now Includes 2 Shows at Gillette Stadium

The 75-year-old singer had already been scheduled to play one show in Foxborough

By Marc Fortier

Rocket Entertainment | Ben Gibson

Elton John's North American farewell tour will now include two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The remaining North American dates on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour were announced Tuesday. The 75-year-old singer had already been scheduled to play Gillette on Thursday, July 28, but an additional show has now been added on Wednesday, July 27.

The tour, rescheduled from 2020, kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

The singer had to postpone two shows in Dallas earlier this year after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The show takes the audience on a journey through Elton John's 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos set to the tune of some of Elton's most beloved songs.

More news about Elton John

figure skating Feb 11

Elton John Tweets Congratulations to Nathan Chen for Winning Gold

Elton John Jan 25

Elton John Postpones Texas Shows After Positive COVID Test

Elton John Nov 10, 2021

‘I'm So Lucky': Elton John Receives Prestigious UK Award

This article tagged under:

Elton JohnMassachusettsGillette StadiumFoxboroughfarewell yellow brick road tour
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us