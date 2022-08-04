Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden

Authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned a 1-year-old Chihuahua in Malden last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.

Instead, he was taken to the Malden Police Department and treated at an animal hospital in Charlestown before being transferred to ARL's Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Bailey continues to receive care as law enforcement investigates his abandonment. He is not currently up for adoption.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org; or the Malden Police Department.