Weymouth

Emanuel Lopes, Weymouth double-killer, to be sentenced

Emmanuel Lopes' sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Murder suspect Emanuel Lopes in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 10, 2023, before a mistrial was declared in the case. He is accused of killing a Weymouth police sergeant and an elderly woman in 2018.
NBC10 Boston

Emanuel Lopes will be sentenced on Wednesday for murdering a police sergeant and an elderly woman in Weymouth, Massachusetts, in 2018.

Lopes was supposed to be sentenced on March 19, 2024, but that date was pushed back to July 31. His attorney requested the delay, saying he needed more time to develop evidence before making an argument about parole eligibility.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

His sentencing will begin at 10 a.m.

Emanuel Lopes was convicted of the murders of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams - a bystander - in 2018.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Lopes' first prosecution ended in a mistrial last July, when a jury could not decide whether Lopes should be convicted due to his history of mental illness.

He attacked Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna with a rock while being arrested for driving erratically and vandalizing a home. During a struggle with the police sergeant, Lopes took Chesna's gun and shot him eight times in the chest and head. He then shot Vera Adams, a 77-year-old who was nearby in her home's sunroom.

A second trial with a jury from a different county began in January 2024. He was found guilty a month later.

More on the Emanuel Lopes case

Weymouth Feb 17

Family relieved as Emanuel Lopes is found guilty of Weymouth officer's murder

Weymouth Feb 14

Jury remains deadlocked in retrial over 2018 killings of Weymouth officer, bystander

Weymouth Jul 21, 2023

New trial date set in case of man accused of killing Weymouth officer, elderly woman

This article tagged under:

WeymouthWeymouth Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us