Emanuel Lopes, Weymouth double-killer, to be sentenced

Emanuel Lopes will be sentenced on Wednesday for murdering a police sergeant and an elderly woman in Weymouth, Massachusetts, in 2018.

Lopes was supposed to be sentenced on March 19, 2024, but that date was pushed back to July 31. His attorney requested the delay, saying he needed more time to develop evidence before making an argument about parole eligibility.

His sentencing will begin at 10 a.m.

Emanuel Lopes was convicted of the murders of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams - a bystander - in 2018.



Lopes' first prosecution ended in a mistrial last July, when a jury could not decide whether Lopes should be convicted due to his history of mental illness.

He attacked Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna with a rock while being arrested for driving erratically and vandalizing a home. During a struggle with the police sergeant, Lopes took Chesna's gun and shot him eight times in the chest and head. He then shot Vera Adams, a 77-year-old who was nearby in her home's sunroom.

A second trial with a jury from a different county began in January 2024. He was found guilty a month later.