10,000 people expected at Boston event marking 60th anniversary of 1965 Freedom Rally

A 10,000-person rally will be held on the Boston Common Saturday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1965 Freedom Rally.

Embrace Boston, in collaboration with Everyone250 and the City of Boston, is putting on the event to honor what was a pivotol moment in history, to reflect on the progress that's been made, and to acknowledge the ongoing challenges in the fight for social and racial justice that continue today.

"This is your moment to prove that Boston remains a powerful force for freedom, just as Dr. King envisioned," the Embrace Boston website reads.

The original rally on April 23, 1965, was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights leaders, and saw over 20,000 people marching on Boston Common to demand justice in housing and education.

Saturday's event will feature a keynote address from Martin Luther King III, who will honor his father's legacy and call for continued action on civil rights today.

Other key speakers and attendees are scheduled to include Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and CEO at Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and National NAACP Board of Director Dr. Michael Curry, among others.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the day is expected to start at Trinity Church with the Mini March from Copley Square, down Boylston Street to Charles Street.

Following the march, a formal dedication of the "1965 Freedom Rally Square" by the City of Boston will be held at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets.

The rally will then proceed with a noon gathering at the Parkman Bandstand. The program will get underway at 12:30 p.m. at the Embrace Monument on Tremont Street.

Following the rally, Global Citizens Circle will continue the energy for this historic moment with a fireside chat, co-hosted by Embrace Boston, Everyone250, and the Twelfth Baptist Church.