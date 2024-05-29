Embrace Boston to host third annual Embrace Ideas Festival in June

Embrace Boston is scheduled to host its third annual Embrace Ideas Festival this June, featuring some well-known faces.

Local, state and national leaders will come together "to emphasize the importance of anti-racism" and share a collective vision for a reimagined Boston by the city's 400t birthday, the organization said in a recent press release.

The festival is scheduled for June 18, 20 and 21, and will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, live music performances, dance and celebration. Portions of the festival will be livestreamed on nbc10boston.com, necn.com and telemundonuevainglaterra.com.

What is the Embrace Ideas festival?

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Embrace Ideas Festival is a yearly celebration grounded in arts, ideas, culture and public scholarship and leading up to the Juneteenth Holiday. The multi-day gathering brings together local, state and national leaders to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030.

The theme of this year's festival is "Inspiring the Resistance: Building a Culture of Repair for the Origins of Our Discontent."

Here's a closer look at this year's schedule of events:

Tuesday, June 18

What: Juneteenth Embrace Honors

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: MassArt Design and Media Center

Host: Latoyia Edwards

Honorees: Keith and Angela Motley, Duane and Deborah Jackson and Herbert and Charlotte Wagner

Featuring musical performances by GospelChops, BAA Spirituals and other musical ensembles and DJs from across the city

Thursday, June 20

What: Embrace Ideas Festival Conference Day 1

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: MassArt Design and Media Center

Coffee and Grounds for Discussion, with MIT Senior Associate Director of Belonging and Culture Austin Ashe and Harvard University Associate Professor of the Social Sciences Brandon Terry

A Force to be Reckoned With When Speaking Truth to Power, with best-selling author and keynote speaker Isabel Wilkerson, Roxbury Film Festival Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Simmons and Boston Foundation President/CEO Lee Pelton

Anti-Racist Strategy Panel Discussion, with Boston University Center for Antiracist Research Director Ibram X. Kendi, Colette Phillips Communications, Inc. CEO Colette Phillips, Lazu Group Founder/CEO Malia Lazu and Embrace Boston Vice President of Arts and Culture Elizabeth Tiblanc.

Friday, June 21

What: Embrace Ideas Festival Conference Day 2

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: MassArt Design and Media Center

People, Places and Culture: Building Capacity for Cultural Exchange, with Boston While Black Founder/CEO Sheea Collier, Black Joy Initiative Founder Thaddeus Miles, activist Seneca Scott, artist DJ Real P and Boston Children's Chorus Executive Director Andres Holder.

A Beautiful Resistance, with world-renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson and A Beautiful Resistance Founder Jeneé Osterheldt.

Who Made the Potato Salad?, featuring Mohammed Siddiq, head chef at ZaZiBar.

What: Embrace Ideas Festival Block Party

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Roxbury Community College, Parking Lot 1

Featuring SILK R&B Party with DJ Real P & Baby Indigo, J Saki, Soca Cowboyz and Mez.

You can find the full schedule and get tickets here.

How do I get to the festival? And where do I park?

There is no street parking and very limited parking for most of the events. Organizers are encouraging people to use a rideshare app or public transportation.