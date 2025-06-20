Embrace Ideas Festival Conference: Watch live

The Embrace Ideas Festival Conference is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. You can watch a livestream of the speaking portion of the conference in the video player above from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The conference is part of this year's Embrace Ideas Festival, which kicked off Wednesday night with the Embrace Juneteenth Honors and wraps up on Saturday with the Freedom Day Juneteenth Celebration, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in Boston's Franklin Park.

The Embrace Ideas Festival honors the significance of the national recognition of the abolition of slavery in America. The multi-day gathering brings together local, state and national leaders to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030.

This year's theme -- Joy, Power and Prosperity -- uplifts Black innovation, artistic expression and legacy-building through conversations with inspiring changemakers like Morgan DeBaun of Blavity, Inc., Jeneé Osterheldt of Boston Globe Media, State Sen. Liz Miranda, Boston's Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Segun Idowu, Catherine Morris of BAMS Fest, Inc., and many more.

Here's a look at Friday's schedule: