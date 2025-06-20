Embrace Ideas Festival Conference: Watch live

The Embrace Ideas Festival Conference is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. You can watch a livestream of the speaking portion of the conference in the video player above from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The conference is part of this year's Embrace Ideas Festival, which kicked off Wednesday night with the Embrace Juneteenth Honors and wraps up on Saturday with the Freedom Day Juneteenth Celebration, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in Boston's Franklin Park.
The Embrace Ideas Festival honors the significance of the national recognition of the abolition of slavery in America. The multi-day gathering brings together local, state and national leaders to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030.
This year's theme -- Joy, Power and Prosperity -- uplifts Black innovation, artistic expression and legacy-building through conversations with inspiring changemakers like Morgan DeBaun of Blavity, Inc., Jeneé Osterheldt of Boston Globe Media, State Sen. Liz Miranda, Boston's Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Segun Idowu, Catherine Morris of BAMS Fest, Inc., and many more.
Here's a look at Friday's schedule:
- Panel Discussion - Equity in Action: Advancing Black Communities Through Policy: Moderated by BECMA’s Chief of Policy, Alyssa Benalfew-Ramos, panelists include Boston’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Segun Idowu; and Massachusetts State Senator Liz Miranda.
- Panel Discussion - Black Pride in Public Space: Arts, Identity & Belonging: Moderated by Author Nakia Hill, panelists include Catherine T. Morris, Founder and Executive Director of BAMS Fest; Giselle Byrd, Executive Director of Theater Offensive; and Curtis Santos, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation.
- Keynote Discussion - A Beautiful Resistance with Morgan DeBaun & Jeneé Osterheldt: Jeneé Osterheldt, Deputy Managing Editor for Culture, Talent, and Development at The Boston Globe, Founder of Beautiful Resistance and Co-Chair of Everyone250 in conversation with Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc.
- Rewrite the rules and leave your mark: Join Morgan DeBaun for an exclusive book signing of her inspiring new release, Rewrite Your Rules, powered by Frugal Bookstore.
- Living Histories of Color 2025 Exhibition: Embrace is proud to partner with Racial-Equity Practitioner and Community Organizer Marcia Kimm-Jackson and the Forum for Racial Equity to recognize and honor the leaders of color who have made historical contributions in The Living Histories of Color Exhibition and award ceremony.
- Chef Vs Chef: Who Made The Potato Salad?!?: Chef Nikia Spotts of Chef Noire and Chef Lambert Givens of Hunter’s go head-to-head in this year’s Embrace Chef vs. Chef Challenge.
- Creating Change Together: Visit our Embrace research and policy table where we will have copies of our new report on the social impact of cultural festivals, and you can chat with members of our team about the connection between public art and the pursuit of racial and social justice.