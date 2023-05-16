Embrace Ideas Festival: Full Schedule, Everything You Need to Know

Embrace Boston will hold its second annual Embrace Ideas Festival from June 14-16, featuring three days of events, music, an awards ceremony and a block party.

The festival was held for the first time last year, aimed at amplifying anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:

What is the Embrace Ideas Festival?

The Embrace Ideas Festival is a yearly celebration grounded in arts, ideas, culture and public scholarship and leading up to the Juneteenth Holiday. The multi-day gathering brings together local, state and national leaders to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030.

Rooted in racial equity, healing, wellbeing, and joy, the theme of Embrace Ideas 2023 is "Here and Present, The Art of Reclaiming Space and Time."

"Keynotes, panels, and live music will shine a light on how we can interrupt our zero sum game thinking when it comes to racial justice and realizing a democracy worthy of us all," Embrace Boston said on its website.

When and where is it taking place and how do I get tickets?

The Embrace Ideas Festival is a multi-day event spread out across multiple venues in Boston.

Here's a closer look at the schedule of events:

Wednesday, June 14:

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Embrace Inaugural Juneteenth Concert at the Embrace Monument at the Boston Common. Hosted by NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards and featuring the Embrace Choir, along with other musical ensembles from across the city.

11:30 a.m.5:30 p.m.: Embrace Ideas Festival at The Boston Foundation: Unearthing History and Monumentalizing the Truth. Keynote by Dr. Lee Pelton and author and historian Annette Gordon Reed, followed by a discussion about the life of a monument and how the conversation continues after the unveiling of public art.

4-7 p.m.: Embrace Ideas Festival Evening Reception at The Boston Foundation. Evening cocktail reception sponsored by The Boston Foundation, with music by Safiya.

Thursday, June 15:

11 a.m-6 p.m.: Embrace Ideas Festival at Mass College of Art: Creativity is the Center of Black Existence. Hosted at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in the Design and Media Center. A panel of Boston creatives, including Rixy, SPRAT, theo tyson and DJ Real P, moderated by artist educator Destiny Palmer. Keynote conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones and Jenee Osterheldt of A Beautiful Resistance. Breakout sessions co-facilitated by Embrace Boston's Next Gen Somatic Abolitionists centered in holistic wellness and healing.

4-7 p.m.: Reception and after party with live DJs at MassArt Art Museum, sponsored by MassArt.

Friday, June 16

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Embrace Ideas Festival at Roxbury Community College: Who Made the Potato Salad? Hosted at the Student Center at Roxbury Community College. Chef's table panel conversation moderated by Chef Elle Simone, including Emmanuel Mervil of Everybody's Gotta Eat and Chef Krayla Brice of Kray Plates. Lunch includes a battle between two local chefs for best soul food and creole staples. Embrace Honor Awards following lunch.

2-8 p.m.: Juneteenth Block Party in the Covered Parking Lot at Roxbury Community College. Registration to the festival includes entrance to the block party.

You can find the full schedule and get tickets here.

How do I get to the festival? And where do I park?

There is no street parking and very limited parking for most of the events. Organizers are encouraging people to use a rideshare app or public transportation.