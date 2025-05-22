Embrace Ideas Festival set for June 18-20. Here's what you need to know

This Juneteenth, Embrace Boston is inviting the public to a celebration of Black brilliance, creativity and community at the Embrace Ideas Festival.

Scheduled for June 18-20, the event honors the significance of the national recognition of the abolition of slavery in America. The multi-day gathering brings together local, state and national leaders to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030.

This year's theme -- Joy, Power and Prosperity -- uplifts Black innovation, artistic expression and legacy-building through conversations with inspiring changemakers like Morgan DeBaun of Blavity, Inc., Jeneé Osterheldt of Boston Globe Media, State Sen. Liz Miranda, Boston's Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Segun Idowu, Catherine Morris of BAMS Fest, Inc., and many more.

Here's a quick rundown of the week's events:

Wednesday, June 18

It all starts with the Embrace Juneteenth Honors on June 18, from 6-10 p.m. at Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. Join Embrace Boston as they honor remarkable couples who serve as living monuments to the Kings' legacy in social justice.

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 20

The Embrace Ideas Festival Conference is set for Friday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., also at Massachusetts College of Art and Design.

The day's agenda includes:

Panel Discussion: Equity in Action: Advancing Black Communities Through Policy

Panel Discussion: Black Pride in Public Space: Arts, Identity & Belonging

Keynote Discussion: A Beautiful Resistance with Morgan DeBaun and Jeneé Osterheldt

Chef Vs. Chef: Who Made the Potato Salad?!?

Saturday, June 21

The year's Juneteenth Block Party is now part of the annual Freedom Day Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 21, at the Shattuck Picnic Area in Boston's Franklin Park.

Tickets for the Embrace Ideas Festival

You can get your tickets to the Juneteenth Honors and the Embrace Ideas Festival Conference by clicking here.