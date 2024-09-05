Emergency crews respond to freight train derailment in Ayer

Emergency crews responded to a freight train derailment in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. at the rail yard in the train depot at Bligh and Faulkner streets, and the Ayer Fire Department said nine cars in all were derailed. The cars were all unloaded lumber cars, and no hazardous material swere involved.

Ayer police said in a Facebook post around 10 a.m. that "due to a train derailment in the railyard, traffic will not be able to cross the train tracks" in the area of Groton Harvard Road at Central Avenue and at East Main Street. The area has since reopened to traffic.

"The event does not have any hazardous materials, there are no injuries," police added.

The Ayer Fire Department said railroad representatives told them the grade crossing at Groton Harvard Road was impacted and impassable, but was expected to be cleared shortly. The remainder of the cars in the yard will take an extended period to clear, which is expected to begin around 4 p.m. when all of the necessary equipment arrives on site.

All fire units have now cleared the scene but will continue to monitor the situation until it is completely resolved.

The MBTA said in a social media post around 9:45 a.m. that delays are being reported on the Fitchburg commuter rail line due to what they described as a "disabled freight train."

Another freight train derailed in Ayer just last year, in March of 2023. Five train cars turned over, prompting a large emergency response, but no one was injured.