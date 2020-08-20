Local

Lakeville

Missing Swimmer in Lakeville Found Safe

The person was found in the neighboring town of Freetown

By Marc Fortier

A brief search for a missing swimmer in a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning has been called off after the person was found safe in a nearby town.

Lakeville Fire confirmed they had units out looking for a swimmer at Long Pond, but the search was called off after the person was found safe in neighboring Freetown.

Long Pond is one of the largest natural ponds in the state, covering 1,721 acres, according to the state's website.

No further information was immediately available.

