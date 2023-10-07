Brockton

Emergency response on scene at medical center in Brockton

ambulance generic3
NBC Bay Area, File

The Brockton Emergency Management Agency is on the scene at Good Samaritan medical center in Brockton, Massachusetts on Saturday.

BEMA said on Facebook that the medical center is now in condition black, meaning they are not accepting any incoming patients.

In the comments, BEMA stated that it is nothing suspicious but is is an issue with the critical infrastructure of the hospital.

