Emerson College President Leaving to Lead Boston Foundation

The president of Emerson College is leaving his post to become the leader of the Boston Foundation.
The philanthropic organization announced Tuesday night that Lee Pelton would become its next president and CEO.
Emerson College also announced that Pelton would be stepping down in June at the end of the spring semester, calling the news "bittersweet."
"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters of this extraordinary commonwealth of learning," Pelton said in a letter included in the school's announcement. "Serving the Emerson community over the past 10 years has been one of the most inspiring and transformational experiences of my career."
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Paul Grogan, the Boston Foundation's current president and CEO, announced his intent to step down in January.
In addition to serving as Emerson's president, Pelton was tapped by Mayor Marty Walsh to chair the Boston Racial Equity Fund over the summer.