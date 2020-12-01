Emerson College President Leaving to Lead Boston Foundation

The president of Emerson College is leaving his post to become the leader of the Boston Foundation.

The philanthropic organization announced Tuesday night that Lee Pelton would become its next president and CEO.

We are extremely proud and fortunate to announce Lee Pelton as the next President and CEO of the Boston Foundation. We look forward to six more months with the irreplaceable Paul Grogan - and the launch of a new era. Hear from the incoming CEO: https://t.co/H50ypG8odg pic.twitter.com/Krp95n2nim — Boston Foundation (@bostonfdn) December 2, 2020

Emerson College also announced that Pelton would be stepping down in June at the end of the spring semester, calling the news "bittersweet."

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters of this extraordinary commonwealth of learning," Pelton said in a letter included in the school's announcement. "Serving the Emerson community over the past 10 years has been one of the most inspiring and transformational experiences of my career."

Paul Grogan, the Boston Foundation's current president and CEO, announced his intent to step down in January.

In addition to serving as Emerson's president, Pelton was tapped by Mayor Marty Walsh to chair the Boston Racial Equity Fund over the summer.