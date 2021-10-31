Employee Injured During Armed Robbery in Norwell

On Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. police said they were called to a convenience store for a report of an armed robbery in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Police said that during the robbery at the Quick-Pic convenience store on Main Street, the suspect displayed a handgun.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A Quick-Pic employee was injured during the robbery and taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a man, approximatley 5’6”-5’8”, wearing a black jacket with a hood and a black mask.

The Hanover and Scituate police departments and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department BCI and K9 units assisted on scene, according to Norwell police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as the investigation progresses.