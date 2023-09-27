New Hampshire

Employees tied up at gunpoint during armed robbery at New Hampshire business

The suspect was last seen walking south on Route 28 toward Methuen

By Thea DiGiammerino

Salem, NH Police Department

Police are searching for a man accused of tying up employees at a New Hampshire business during an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Salem, New Hampshire, police say they got a 911 call from the LoanMax on Route 28 Wednesday. The caller said the suspect, armed with a gun, tied up the employees but no one was hurt. Investigators did not specify what, if anything, was taken.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Route 28 toward Methuen. He is described as male in his 50s or 60s, around 6-foot-2, wearing a face mask, glasses, a black ballcap, blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

