Stow

Empty Barn Catches Fire in Stow, Massachusetts

By Evan Ringle

A vacant barn in Stow, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday after multiple Stow residents called 911 about seeing smoke near Athens Street and Hudson Road.

After searching the area for the source of the smoke, the Stow fire department found a two-story barn caught in a blaze.

Because the barn was roughly 2,000 feet away from any water source, reinforcements had to be called in, according to the Stow fire department.

The heat and humidity on Saturday added an extra challenge for the firefighters who needed to take necessary precautions to avoid harm to themselves, said the Stow fire department.

Only one firefighter injured, but didn't need to be taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

To get the fire under control, the Stow fire department received the help of eight other fire departments close to the area, said authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

