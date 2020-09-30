Police and an animal control officer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, got an unusual call Wednesday morning -- an emu was on the loose.

The emu was spotted just after 9 a.m. near Walnut Square School before it made its way to nearby 17th Avenue, Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty told The Eagle Tribune.

Animal control Officer Michelle Cannon, who has worked for the city for more than a decade, had never handled an emu in long career wrangling , Doherty said handling an emu was a first.

In her decade plus of service to the City of Haverhill, Animal Control Officer Cannon has responded to incidents... Posted by Haverhill Police - Official on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

With the help of police and members of the MSPCA, Cannon was able to safely corral the bird, Doherty said.

It's still unclear how the emu got loose or who it belongs to, as local farms told police they were not missing a giant bird.