Here’s How Casino’s Floral Team Transforms Encore Boston Harbor Overnight for the Holidays

A lot of people have plans to put up their Christmas trees this weekend, but the floral crews at the Encore Boston Harbor Casino started decking the halls weeks ago, and their transformation took less than 12 hours.

The carousel at the Encore is constantly snapped and shared, but around the iconic mainstay is a supporting cast of seasonally selected blooms, including 5,000 mums for fall.

“We change the full palette five times a year and we change the flowers within that palette every two weeks,” said Patrick Chadwick, Encore’s director of all things plants. “I oversee a team of 35 members here, that includes both floral and horticulture.”

Chadwick’s team was preparing for a Santa-style switchover on Nov. 4.

He said of their plans, "Overnight tonight we’re going to pull every single one of these flowers out of here, send it off to green waste, and we’re going to reinstall every single flower you see here.”

Four thousand poinsettias were being transported from Canada to Everett during NBC10 Boston’s interview with Chadwick.

“A grand total of 26 trees will be installed throughout the property. Sixteen of those in the lobby area,” Chadwick said. “This is the garland, this will be hung in Sinatra Restaurant, on deck, and in numerous other places, as well.”

How much does it all cost?

“It costs just enough to make it perfect,” he said.

Less than 12 hours later, the amazing transformation was complete and Chadwick was tired but very excited it was done.

“There are people taking pictures already and that’s the thing that brings me joy,” he said.

Chadwick says he doesn’t do this at home. Instead, he watches his wife and children decorate the tree while he enjoys a glass of eggnog.