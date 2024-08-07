Man accused of swiping $13K worth of chips from Encore Boston Harbor in Everett

A 35-year-old man was arrested after stealing $13,000 worth of chips from a table game at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Gary Hunt, was seen sitting at the table and getting up multiple times to use his cell phone, according to state police, who said the 35-year-old Hunt wasn't playing the table game.

The last time the suspect returned to the table, Hunt told those around him that another nearby patron won a large amount of money, police said.

After distracting the other players and workers, Hunt allegedly reached over the table, swiped 13 orange $1,000 chips from the dealer's tray, immediately ran off the casino floor and used an emergency exit to leave the building.



Hunt was later found in a parking lot near the casino with several of the chips, according to police. He was reportedly seen dropping one chip while leaving the property and getting rid of two from his sneakers once outside.

Hunt was charged with larceny over $1,200 and larceny from a building.