Dog rescued from train tracks by Encore casino employees was stolen from family's yard: police

A dog that was rescued from the MBTA Commuter Rail train tracks behind the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, earlier this week was apparently stolen from a family's yard, police said.

"Princess Coco" is still in police custody after two employees found the dog on Tuesday and called 911, the Everett Police Department said in an update posted to Facebook Thursday evening. The sweet pup did great at the veterinarian Thursday and gave lots of kisses to staff.

According to police, animal control officer Stacia Gorgone has been in close contact with family members who reported the dog as stolen from their yard the previous day. It was a volunteer with Missing Dogs Massachusetts who first alerted Gorgone of a possible match.

"Unfortunately not every dog owner knows that Everett Police and Animal Control take stolen dog matters very seriously and her family tried to find her on their own," police added, noting that they're also hoping this situation can shed a light on the stolen dog epidemic that many cities have, leaving owners feeling helpless.

Officers are still working on getting this situation cleared and determining how exactly Princess Coco got into that "horrific situation" so that she can be reunited with her "worried family," police said.

Everett Animal Control previously said that a pair of casino employees called 911 after they found the white dog, who was safely wrangled by an animal control officer. Investigators found a leash attached to the train tracks that had apparently been chewed through — and the dog was staying close by, officials said at the time.

Police are now asking anyone who saw the dog on Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the area of McDonalds on lower Broadway/Route 99 to call Everett police dispatch at 617-387-1212, or to email stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org.

The case remains under investigation.