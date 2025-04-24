Dog spotted on train tracks by 2 Encore casino employees is rescued

A dog was rescued from the MBTA Commuter Rail train tracks behind the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, city officials said.

A pair of casino employees found the white dog and called 911, according to Everett Animal Control.

Investigators found a leash attached to the train tracks that had apparently been chewed through — the dog was staying close by, officials said.

An animal control officer safely wrangled the dog while police kept tabs on trains heading through the area, officials said. The case is under investigation, and anyone who has information about what happened was asked to call Everett police dispatch at 617-387-1212 or email stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org.