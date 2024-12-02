Endicott College holds vigil for fallen police sergeant

The Endicott College community is preparing for a tough week ahead as students returned back to school Sunday following the death of Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole, the beloved mentor and protector who was killed early on Thanksgiving morning.

The 49-year-old father of father was driving home to Exeter, New Hampshire, from an evening shift on the school's campus in Beverly, Massachusetts, when his Chevrolet Trailbalzer was struck by a wrong-way Tesla driver on Interstate 95 in Newbury just after midnight Thursday. Cole was pronounced dead on scene, while the Tesla driver was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.

News about the tragedy traveled throughout the weekend.

Cole spent 15 years at Endicott, and it's evident that he was more than just a police sergeant on campus, but also a mentor and friend who has made an impact on students, faculty, and alumni.

Sunday, students were showing up at the school's Center for Belonging to light candles in honor of Sgt. Cole. Many also wrote letters to his family, expressing their condolences.

One student who graduated nine years ago said they felt compelled to come to campus and pay their respects.

"He was just so sarcastic and funny. He was just a great guy," alumni Erin Ward said. "This has been really, really tough for everyone involved because it is impacted alumni, students, the community, and it is a loss and I feel so bad for his family."

Endicott's president tells NBC10 Boston that Sgt. Cole was truly loved by all. He was kind, would always attend campus events and would talk to students about life's struggles.

There will be more activities throughout the week planned in honor of Sgt. Cole.