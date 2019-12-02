WATCH: Enes Kanter Starts Snowball Fight With Tacko Fall, Other Celtics Teammates

Sunday marked the northeast's first snowstorm of the winter, and Enes Kanter clearly enjoyed every minute of it.

Kanter instigated a snowball fight at the airport with several Celtics teammates including Carsen Edwards, Daniel Theis, and Tacko Fall. You can watch the hilarious video below:

Poor Tacko.

At least the C's were good sports about Kanter pelting them with snowballs. Some of that likely has to do with Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Knicks to wrap up their quick New York trip.

