Engine issue cancels takeoff of Delta flight from Logan Airport

For the second night in a row, an engine issue affected a plane taking off at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Delta Air Lines said Flight 112 from Boston to Rome was canceled "after the crew received an indication of an engine issue."

Massport said its fire crews responded, but found no fire. The runway was closed as a precaution.

"Delta teams are working to reaccommodate our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay," the airline said in a statement.

The incident comes one day after engine issues on a United Airlines flight caused a grass fire behind the plane.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Grass caught fire behind a United Airlines plane Monday, according to Massport.