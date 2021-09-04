Enjoy a Clear Labor Day Weekend Before Rain Returns

Can this day repeat over and over until next weekend? The reality is, many changes are coming, but for now it’s time to enjoy the gorgeous temperatures we’ve had the pleasure of having this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s, and dew points remaining in the 50s, while the wind that had been blowing in from the northwest has now shifted direction and is incoming from the west. This is key, as a warm front will begin to knock at our door tomorrow afternoon and into sunset it’s bringing humidity levels up, temperature increase and rain chances. Fortunately, most of the rain activity will happen after enjoying a mostly dry afternoon and comfortable dew points.

After 4 pm, we’ll start to see isolated precipitation in the northwest. After that, it will travel across the northeast to the southeast and bring in some pop up showers that begin to filter in stronger activity before 6am to Cape Cod and the Islands. In other words, if you get to wake up late Monday morning, then lucky lucky, you will most likely miss out on all the rain. Nice isn’t it?

Monday afternoon still brings in rain to the northern states of Vermont and New Hampshire that will try to make it to the south but most southern communities will enjoy a mainly dry afternoon. Tuesday gets the chance to bring in some more beautiful sunshine but variable conditions return Wednesday and may produce some strong thunderstorms across New England.

Well, it this same frontal boundary will push off hurricane Larry that’s traveling across the Atlantic and heading close to our coasts. Not enough to produce any instability inland, but we get one or the other. If timing continues in the right track, the low pressure system coming in from our west will take care of keeping Larry away.

So once again, the focus for rain chances will be Sunday night, Monday in Northern New England, Wednesday & Thursday while the upcoming weekend looks to be another phenomenal one.

Make the best of your weekend, stay safe.