As we continue moving through this Thursday, expect a cooler day in Boston. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 due to the sea breeze.

The onshore flow will keep temperatures down along the coast. However, inland communities will likely see high temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Then overnight, as a frontal system approaches the area, a few scattered showers will push through Greater Boston into early Friday morning. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few spotty showers are expected Friday, but we’re not expecting a washout. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies. It’ll also be warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.

Here comes the weekend with... yes... more wet weather! But the good news is that we’re NOT expecting a washout this weekend either.

The front will nearly stall over New England, giving way to rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday.

For Saturday, the early morning will likely be dry. In fact, a few peeks of sunshine are possible. But by afternoon and evening, have the rain gear ready. Rain showers will be scattered into the evening.

A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible. A stronger storm could develop with gusty winds and periods of heavy rain.

On Sunday, even more wet weather is expected, with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and in the upper 60s on Sunday.

Next week is starting to look more unsettled, with near-daily rain chances. However, no day looks like a complete washout.

Monday will feature clouds and showers. It will be much cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re back in the 60s, with a chance of scattered rain.