Enjoy the sun while it lasts! More rain is on the way

The sunshine is back... but not for long! We’re tracking more rain on the way.

As we move through your Tuesday, expect abundant sunshine across Greater Boston. It will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Tuesday night, low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

We’ll see more sunshine for part of the day Wednesday before clouds increase and thicken by afternoon and evening.

These clouds will roll in in advance of a warm front that will push toward the region, giving way to scattered rain and potential sleet over parts of central and eastern Massachusetts late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Parts of southern New Hampshire and northern New England could, in fact, see periods of sleet, freezing rain and snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some accumulations are possible. We’ll keep you posted.

Rain will likely pick back up by Thursday evening across the Boston area, setting us up for a decent end to the work week.

While a stray shower is possible early Friday, much of the day will feature partly sunny skies and mild temperatures – a great day for the Red Sox home opener at Fenway!

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

Rainy weather moves back in on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.