Grand jury hearing testimony on Mass. State Police trooper's academy death: report

A grand jury has been hearing testimony concerning the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia, the Boston Globe reports.

Delgado-Garcia was hospitalized and later died after participating in a boxing training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree last September.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell appointed former prosecutor David Meier to lead an independent investigation into his death after the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. recused his office due to Delgado-Garcia's previous employment there as a victim witness advocate. The Globe reports that the grand jury testimony appears to be an escalation of that investigation, though there were no specific details on what was being discussed in the proceedings.

Delgado-Garcia's family has been awaiting answers for months and has said they suspect there may have been foul play. Few details about the investigation have been made public.

In the wake of Delgado-Garcia's death the boxing program at the academy was suspended and State Police launched an independent assessment of the academy, including training methods, attrition and injury rates, injury prevention, fitness standards, organizational culture, leadership and alignment with national standards. Earlier this month, State Police announced a series of reforms and noted that an outside agency was being brought in for further assessment.