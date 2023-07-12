Local

Vermont

‘Entire fields are underwater': Flooding has major impact on Vt. farming industry

Severe flooding across Vermont has hit the state's farming industry hard, according to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont

By Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vermont's farming industry has been hit hard by this week's flooding.

The full scope of the damage not clear yet, but it's obvious the destruction is major.

Right now, people are rallying to help.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont has about 800 farmers in its membership and says dozens have already reported losses from the flood.

NOFA Vermont is starting to mobilize resources and preparing to work with other organizations and agencies to get the right kinds of aid to the right people.

"We're hearing from a lot of our farmers that their entire fields are underwater," said Grace Oedel, executive director of NOFA Vermont. "There's been an incredible amount of erosion, and anyone farming near a floodplain has had to really rearrange land. So this is a major flooding event that's looking to be at least as bad as Hurricane Irene's effect here in the state."

The organization has started a Farmer Emergency Fund for people to donate to help farmers working to rebuild.

