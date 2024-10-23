New Hampshire

Police chase wanted man in stolen vehicle through several NH towns

Five towns' police departments helped in the pursuit, New Hampshire State Police said

By Asher Klein

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

A man wanted on several charges led police on a chase through several New Hampshire towns Tuesday night, officials said.

Donald Nisbet fled a traffic stop in Epping about 8:38 p.m., then drove north on Route 125 until he was stopped with the help of a deflation device at the intersection with the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester, according to state police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The vehicle had been stolen and was being sought in the burglary of guns, according to police. Nisbet, 38, had been wanted on warrants involving theft and a bail violation.

When he was arrested, he was taken into custody on new charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He was due in Rochester District Court Thursday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Five towns' police departments helped in the pursuit, state police said.

More NH news

Pelham 9 hours ago

NH police seek owner of white van in connection with hit-and-run crash

New Hampshire Oct 22

Biden says world leaders quietly tell him of Trump, ‘He can't win'

New Hampshire Oct 22

Legend-dairy rescue: Cow saved from swimming pool in NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us