Equine Center, With Racing Tracks, Proposed for Sturbridge

A longtime racehorse owner wants to build a $25 million equine center with horse racing and sports betting in Sturbridge.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the Sturbridge Agricultural and Equestrian Center, proposed by Armand Janjigian, would include a dirt track and a turf track on 223 acres. T

he center would also include restaurants, a community center, athletic fields, walking and education trails, and conference space. It would host in-person and online sports betting, festivals and musical performances.

Public hearings on the project are scheduled for Sept. 13 and Sept. 28.