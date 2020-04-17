Local
ER Doctor Accused of Hiding Camera in Bathroom of Vermont Hospital

Dr. Eike Blohm of the University of Vermont Medical Center is charged with voyeurism after allegedly planting a nanny camera in a staff bathroom

By Mike Pescaro

University of Vermont Medical Center
A Vermont emergency room doctor has been arrested after allegedly hiding a nanny camera in a hospital bathroom.

Dr. Eike Blohm, a physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center, was arrested Friday on voyeurism charges, the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations said.

Blohm's specialty is emergency medicine, according to UVM's website, which also identifies him as an assistant professor.

Police in Burlington notified CUSI on Wednesday that a "KNOWYOURNANNY" camera had been placed inside an "inconspicuous item" in a secure staff bathroom. Thursday, authorities found "a large quantity of videos that were determined to constitute the crime of Voyeurism."

Investigators believe all of the videos were recorded in the staff bathroom, which the public cannot access.

Blohm was released Friday pending an arraignment on May 28. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

