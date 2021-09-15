Essaibi George to Speak Wednesday After Claiming Victory in Boston Mayoral Preliminary

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George is expected to speak Wednesday morning after declaring victory in the Boston mayoral preliminary election, despite an incomplete number of votes officially tallied.

Essaibi George will greets residents at Mike’s Diner in Boston's South End at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Essaibi George was locked in a tight race for the second spot with acting mayor Kim Janey and City Councilor Andrea Campbell. The Associated Press did not call a winners as of early Wednesday because only a small amount of the vote had been reported as results slowly trickled in.

Fellow City Councilor Michelle Wu, who had been leading in recent polls, easily won Tuesday's preliminary balloting.

State elections officials explained that the delay in results had to do at least in part with ballot drop boxes, one of the ways voters were encouraged to return their ballots this year.

Hours after polls closed in Boston's mayoral race, Annissa Essaibi George struck a celebratory tone in a speech to supporters.

Janey and Campbell conceded defeat late Tuesday night. All four are candidates of color, as is John Barros, Boston's former economic development chief and the only man in contention. Barros trailed well behind the four women.

The race ushers in a new era for Boston, a city that has elected an unbroken string of white men to be mayor in its first 200 years.

Essaibi George also claimed victory as one of the top two vote-getters during her speech Tuesday night, though she did caution there are still votes that need to be counted.

"It's so important we take the time to count every vote," she said. "That doesn't mean we won't celebrate, but we need to make sure every one of those votes is counted."

"I am so grateful for you showing up not just tonight but for showing up over the last eight months," Essaibi George added. "One does not accomplish what we've accomplished this evening alone. Politics is a team sport -- you are a testament to that."

If elected, she said, she will not govern in a bubble. "Boston needs a leader that recognizes the value and importance of inclusivity and perspective, experience, neighborhood and community."

Essaibi George also praised the other members of the historic field of candidates, particularly Janey, who became the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city's top office after Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down earlier this year to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

"She has shattered a glass ceiling that was left intact for far too long," she said.

About Annissa Essaibi George

The daughter of immigrants — her father Ezzeddine immigrated to the U.S. from Tunisia in 1972 and her mother Barbara was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany after World War II — Annissa Essaibi George grew up in Dorchester and was elected to the Boston City Council in 2015.

Essaibi George, 47, graduated from Boston Technical High School, and earned a B.A. in Political Science from Boston University and a Masters degree of Education from University of Massachusetts Boston.

Starting in 2001, Essaibi George taught Economics, Business Management and Health & Human Services to juniors and seniors at East Boston High School. She also served as the assistant softball coach.

Essaibi George is also the founder and owner of Stitch House in Dorchester -- a brick and mortar retail shop that sells yarn and fabrics. It also offers classes in knitting, sewing, quilting and crochet -- all hobbies Essaibi George has enjoyed since childhood.

She and her husband, Dorchester-native Doug George, have four boys together: Douglas, and triplets, Charlie, Kayden and Samir.