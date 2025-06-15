Boston MedFlight called after car crashes into house in Essex

One person was flown to a Boston area trauma center after their vehicle struck a house in Essex, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The Essex Fire Department says it responded alongside police officers to Eastern Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle crash Friday night and found that a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a house currently under renovation.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was removed from the crash site, fire officials said. Due to the severity of their injuries, the individual was taken to the Shepperd Memorial Park landing zone for transport by Boston MedFlight. There was no update on the person's condition Saturday.

There was no word on what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

According to fire officials, the building inspector was called to the scene to access the house that had suffered considerable damage in the crash.