Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space.

According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID, Estella is now open in Downtown Crossing, taking over the space on Temple Place that had been home to 49 Social. The Twitter page for the new place indicates that it is a fine dining spot for food and cocktails, with its menu including such options as omelets, chicken and waffles, tortilla soup, burgers, blackened fish tacos, pulled pork sliders, fried calamari, filet mignon, grilled lamb chops, braised short ribs, pizza, cheesecake, and tiramisu, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

49 Social first opened in 2011, replacing Ivy Restaurant.

The address for Estella is 49 Temple Place, Boston, MA, 02111. Its website can be found at https://www.estellaboston.com/

