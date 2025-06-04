Missing woman found dead on Maine's Katahdin a day after father, park rangers say

The body of a missing woman was found on Maine's Katahdin mountain Wednesday, a day after her father's was found, officials said.

Esther Keiderling's body was found about 1 p.m. off the wooded area known as Tablelands, a Maine Warden Service representative told NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The discovery ended a dayslong search — the father and daughter from New York's Hudson Valley were last seen Sunday.

The body of her father, Tim Keiderling, was found about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin, Maine's highest mountain, officials said.

Tim, 58, and Esther, 28, were last seen at a campground Sunday morning on their way to the summit of Katahdin, Maine's tallest mountain, according to a post on the Baxter State Park Facebook page.

Park rangers began searching for the Keiderlings on Monday morning, when their vehicle was spotted in day-use parking, searching trails near the Abol Campground, where they'd been, without finding any sign of them, according to the post.

Several helicopters and more than 30 game wardens joined the search on Tuesday, finding no trace of the pair as of about noon on Tuesday, park rangers said.

The Keiderlings are from Ulster Park, a town on the Hudson River near Kingston.